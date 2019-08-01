Patient dies in Sussex hospital following listeria outbreak

A patient at a Sussex hospital has died following a national outbreak of listeria.

The incident happened at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester. Western Sussex Hospital Trust, which manages the site, said it was 'greatly saddened' by the news.

The outbreak came after five previous deaths all confirmed to be linked to products from the Good Food Chain.

Western Sussex Hospitals’ Chief Nurse and Director of Infection Prevention and Control, Dr Maggie Davies, said: “We are greatly saddened by this news and wish to extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s family and friends.

“Patient safety is always our absolute priority and as soon as we were informed we may have received contaminated chicken sandwiches from the Good Food Chain we removed all products from our hospitals.

“Since then, we have had no further listeriosis infections reported to us and we want to reassure our patients, visitors and staff that the risk remains very low.”

Owner and founder of Good Food Chain Martyn Corfield said in a statement last month: “I was absolutely devastated to hear that people had died after contracting listeriosis and have been thinking constantly about all those affected and their families over the last few weeks.

“We have been co-operating very closely with the investigating authorities, and while Wednesday’s confirmation that the Good Food Chain was not the source of the outbreak was welcome, it ultimately came too late in the day for us to get the business back on to a sustainable footing.

“I feel desperately sorry for our brilliant and hardworking staff who, through no fault of their own, now find themselves out of work. I would like to thank them for everything they have done for the Good Food Chain, and particularly for their loyalty and patience over the last few weeks.”