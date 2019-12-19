St Leonards nursing home ‘very disappointed’ with latest inspection

Staff at a St Leonards nursing home said they were ‘very disappointed’ after being told they required improvement following a recent inspection.

Mulberry House, in Hollington Park Road, was given the rating on December 3 after an inspection was carried out in October.

Inspectors said the nursing home’s levels of safety, responsiveness and leadership required improvement, while its care and effectiveness were rated good.

In its report, the CQC said improvements were needed to ensure risks to people in relation to some aspects of medicines management and risks related to their health and well-being were managed safely.

Inspectors also asked the provider to make improvements to their recruitment procedures.

However, inspectors said staff were supportive, and treated patients with kindness and compassion.

Manager Tara Cross said: “We respect the CQC decision and always work closely with our regulators to ensure good and safe practice. Our focus is to ensure we provide the best care possible.

“We are doing everything we can to correct the small number of matters identified as requiring improvement.

“If you have time to read it, the report is in the majority substantially very positive recognising all the good work we do. We were rated “Good” in “Effective” and “Caring”.

“Our areas of improvement are in the main administrative. We weren’t recording some activities well enough and had overlooked to check a small number of items which we are doing now. These shortfalls were not directly impacting on care we were providing but we could have been doing better.

“CQC verbally reported that they had no major concerns and we are working through an action plan now in preparation to invite the inspectors back in as soon as possible in 2020 to undertake a focused re-inspection of the service and take us back to a “Good” rating in everything we do.”