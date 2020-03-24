Evie, 13, Harrison, 10 and Jack, 4,getting creative after a morning of English and Maths m3Tx_q1fraWQCaeKyL_z

This is what children in Hastings and Rother got up to on their first day of home schooling: your pictures

Children in Hastings, Battle, Bexhill, St Leonard and Rye have not stopped learning this week, despite the closure of schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To make up for lost school hours, families across East Sussex and the country have dug out their school books and sharpened their pencils to learn maths, English science, art and more in the comfort of their homes. Here are some of your best pictures

Zara Drake's son, aged 6, completed day 1 of the 30 day lego challenge after a day of maths, phonics and writing practice- photo courtsey of Zara Drake sWsiZrUKrnRgvWT2Wj16
Zara Drake's son, aged 6, completed day 1 of the 30 day lego challenge after a day of maths, phonics and writing practice- photo courtsey of Zara Drake sWsiZrUKrnRgvWT2Wj16
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Channie, aged 9, supplements her spelling practice with plenty of healthy snacks- photo courtsey of Anny Channie Stewart
Channie, aged 9, supplements her spelling practice with plenty of healthy snacks- photo courtsey of Anny Channie Stewart
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Budding journalist Lacymay Lucas, aged 8, has been documenting the virus with his daily newspapers
Budding journalist Lacymay Lucas, aged 8, has been documenting the virus with his daily newspapers
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Lexi, aged 6, gets to work, photo courtesy of Katie Wright
Lexi, aged 6, gets to work, photo courtesy of Katie Wright
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2