The event was hosted by St Leonards-based charity St Michael’s Hospice and was in aid of the organisation’s work with terminally ill patients.

People who participated wore a variety of Christmas-themed costumes and the Mayor Kim Forward, awarded prizes to James Cruttenden and Aimee Wareham, who made extra special efforts with their fancy dress.

The winners of the races were Paul Bennett (5K) and Olivia White (2.5K).

Marcia Dart, the hospice’s challenge event fundraiser, said: “The sponsorship money is still being collected and we are very grateful to everyone who took part, donated, or helped us by marshalling on the day.

“My special thanks go to Simply Italian for sponsoring the event, St John’s Ambulance for their help in the park, and also to Tony Demarco and the Hastings Runners who marked the course, provided marshals and timed the runners. We could not have done it without them.”

1. Santa Fun Run in aid of St Michael's Hospice Josie and Cally Stickells with Megan Penfold. Photo Sales

2. Santa Fun Run in aid of St Michael's Hospice Sue Martlew and Ashley Varley Photo Sales

3. Santa Fun Run in aid of St Michael's Hospice Rufus and Boris Saull-Hunt Photo Sales

4. Santa Fun Run in aid of St Michael's Hospice Geoff Juster Photo Sales