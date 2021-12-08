Runners start their run
Runners start their run

Did you jingle jog for the hospice in the Hastings Santa Run of December 2011?

More than 150 runners, walkers and children dressed up in festive fancy dress and took part in the annual Santa Fun Run in Alexandra Park ten years ago this week.

By Colin Jenner
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 12:20 pm

The event was hosted by St Leonards-based charity St Michael’s Hospice and was in aid of the organisation’s work with terminally ill patients.

People who participated wore a variety of Christmas-themed costumes and the Mayor Kim Forward, awarded prizes to James Cruttenden and Aimee Wareham, who made extra special efforts with their fancy dress.

The winners of the races were Paul Bennett (5K) and Olivia White (2.5K).

Marcia Dart, the hospice’s challenge event fundraiser, said: “The sponsorship money is still being collected and we are very grateful to everyone who took part, donated, or helped us by marshalling on the day.

“My special thanks go to Simply Italian for sponsoring the event, St John’s Ambulance for their help in the park, and also to Tony Demarco and the Hastings Runners who marked the course, provided marshals and timed the runners. We could not have done it without them.”

