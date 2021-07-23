Alexandra Park was transformed from green to pink on Sunday, July 17, 2011, as thousands of ladies took part in the annual Race for Life.

Heavy showers could not dampen spirits as crowds gathered in pink attire and fancy dress costumes from sumo suits to tutus, to raise money for Cancer Research UK by walking, jogging, or running five kilometres.

The atmosphere was electric as women of all ages, shapes and sizes, leapt to their feet and joined the warm-up led by Marie Dove, a local Rosemary Conley instructor, which borrowed moves from the Hokey Cokey.

Race organiser Hayley Reynolds, area events manager for Cancer Research UK, was delighted with the turnout.

“There was just a real sense of girly fun and enjoyment, it was a really incredible day, ” she said.

She added: “I’m so glad that they persevered with the weather. Everybody pulled together as a community, and that is something that really stuck in my mind.”

Around 2,300 women took part in the event, the UK’s largest women-only fundraiser, cheered all the way to the finish line by Tony Shepherd, from Heart FM.

The estimated amount raised in sponsorship overall was £190,000

1. And they're off! Hastings Race for Life 2011 Buy photo

2. Warming up for the fun run Hastings Race for Life 2011 Buy photo

3. Some of the participants Hastings Race for Life 2011 Buy photo

4. Some of the participants Hastings Race for Life 2011 Buy photo