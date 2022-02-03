After one of the mildest recorded winters, tables were turned upside down at the weekend as a Siberian blast blew straight in across the county.

As predicted by forecasters, the weather battered the Sussex coast on Saturday evening (February 4, 2012) with winds whipping up the snow on land.

Within hours much of Hastings and Rother was covered in a thick layer of snow and rural areas were lying under several inches.

Sub-zero temperatures overnight made many snow-bound streets and roads too difficult for traffic.

On Sunday morning the region woke up to a winter wonderland scene for children but a white fright for many commuters left wondering how to get to work on Monday.

Those who chose to venture out after Saturday night’s snowfall were forced to dig out their cars and some found themselves skidding on smaller untreated roads.

The snow proved to be an extra headache for those travelling by train who already had to contend with planned engineering work on the Hastings to London line.

A replacement bus service between Robertsbridge and Hastings station was temporarily unable to stop at Robertsbridge station on Sunday because of the snow.

