The 60th birthday summer show of Ninfield Horticultural Society held in August 2011 was a stunning and successful event, according to the organiser Rose Franks.

She hoped this would be a special show and told the Observer it lived up to her expectations.

Rose said: “With 519 entries, the highest number since 1978, and a hall full of wonderful blooms, baking, vegetables, photographs and children’s exhibits, it was a colourful and popular event.

“The hall was full of people and they kept on arriving all afternoon. The teas and homemade cakes did a roaring trade. Apologies to anyone who could not find space to park.

“The eight judges all commented on the high quality of the entries. There was a great mixture of exhibits and range of exhibitors. Specialist dahlias growers from as far away as Ashford, experienced growers of large vegetables, and local people exhibiting their garden produce, demonstrating their baking and photography skills all helped pack the display benches.

“The atmosphere was very friendly and lively, proving once more that this is a thriving and welcoming village society.”

