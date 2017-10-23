Ahoy there! All aboard the AmaPrima

For weary landlubbers yearning to escape the relentless pressures of life in the fast lane, AmaWaterways offers the ultimate retreat.

Featured in the latest issue of the Berlitz Guide to River Cruising, the company achieved the highest rating for its European fleet and took the top spot in ten categories with AmaPrima at number one.

Afternoon tea in AmaPrima's main lounge

The ‘Enchanting Rhine’ cruise on-board the AmaPrima, covers 493 glorious miles, calling in at Strasbourg, Mannheim, Rudesheim, Koblenz, Cologne and Amsterdam.

Passengers are welcome to explore each port unescorted by foot or ride one of the on board bicycles, or choose from a variety of excursions including gentle walks, hiking, wine and beer tastings and city tours.

AmaPrima, constructed in the Netherlands and launched in 2013, is a sleek lined modern vessel, which provides the highest levels of comfort and service and the 51 attendant crew members ensure that each passenger’s every wish is fulfilled.

The elegant and tastefully decorated ship measures 443’ in length and 38’ in width and facilities, to maintain health and wellbeing, include a fitness centre, massage parlour, and a hair and beauty salon. Accommodation ranges in size up to a maximum of 300 sq ft and the three suites and the majority of the 81 luxuriously furnished staterooms feature twin balconies, which is the perfect spot for an afternoon tipple, while gazing upon the scenic views of life on the river bank.

Albus Hotel

Every stateroom amenity is provided, including an Apple computer, which features a selection of international television channels, Hollywood movies on demand, a choice of music genres, the Internet, and information on daily ship’s activities and schedules. The ultra comfortable beds, swathed in crisp, white linens and plump pillows ensure a deep slumber and the gentle movement of the shifting waters of the Rhine create a soothing feeling of being cradled in Mother Nature’s arms.

We embarked in Basel, Switzerland, the check-in procedure was swift and efficient and we were pleasantly surprised to see our luggage in our accommodation when we arrived. Our delightful and charming stewardess, Alina, welcomed us on board and provided us with the utmost care for the duration of the seven night cruise. After relaxing awhile on our balcony we made our way to the main lounge for a light snack with piping hot tea and met some of our fellow passengers from all corners of the globe.

AmaWaterways is an inductee of the prestigious La Chaine des Rotisseurs; an exclusive international culinary society; founded in Paris in 1950, and offers dining experiences like no other. Highlights include the elaborate Captain’s Gala Dinner, served with much aplomb in the main restaurant. The succulent grilled Atlantic sole fillet, salmon with crab meat stuffing and tiger shrimp with Cognac sauce was superb. We selected the Moreau & Fils Chablis and enhanced by the vanilla, lemon and linden aromas, it was a simply first class dish. After dinner, ladies in their flowing gowns and gentlemen in their resplendent attire made their way to the main lounge and the gentle strains of the music enticed couples to show off their nifty footwork to the delight of the admiring audience.

Guests are also welcome to experience the tasting menu, served at the Chef’s Table, and our menu featured a main course of delicious aged beef brisket with whiskey sauce, pumpernickel foie gras, lamb rack, sweet potato peach salsa, mint jelly, corn soufflé, pumpkin mash and handmade Ramson ravioli. Accompanied by our preference for the Chateau Magnol Cabernet Sauvignon, it was unforgettable.

Albus Hotel accommodation

After dining we made our way to the lounge for a cocktail or two and were entertained with an evening of ‘French Chansons’ with vocalist Muriel, accompanied by Armand playing his accordion with gusto. Other entertainment options included a toe tapping tribute to ABBA and an excellent classical concert performed by talented musicians La Strada.

During the day, whilst the ship is sailing, the gorgeous sun deck is the place to be. Comfortable sun loungers with foot rests and wide, sturdy parasols afford the ideal spot for reading, followed by an afternoon snooze, and for those keen to keep in trim there is a walking track. Water babes will be drawn to the outdoor heated pool with a ‘swim up’ bar, or for those of us more inclined to recline there is a large cushioned seating area at the bow, which provides the perfect place to admire the approaching scenery.

For those of us with a fascination for bridges and locks, this river cruise provides the ultimate opportunity for a close up view. Passing sedately through twelve locks, including Vogelgrum and Fessenheim, both constructed in 1956, Ottomarsheim in 1952 and Kembs in 1932, was a treat, and I lost count of the bridges of all shapes and sizes spanning the mighty Rhine.

For ‘grown ups’ entranced with the sight of ‘fairytale’ castles and reminded of those magical stories of long ago, be prepared for an extravaganza. AmaPrima sails along the 65 kilometres of the Rhine Gorge, which was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2002, and between Koblenz and Bingen we passed by the verdant tapestry of vineyards, quaint historic towns, and the most majestic and beautiful castles imaginable. 28 castles came into view, including the Koblenz Electoral Palace, built in the 18th century, the Konigsstuhl, known as the King’s Chair, which is located in Rhens and dates back to the 14th century and Sooneck in Niederheimbach, which was constructed in the 11th century.

Albus Hotel bathroom

And as we enjoyed our serving of afternoon tea in the comfort of the lounge we sailed on and on past the colourful kaleidoscope of the banks of the Rhine, bound for Amsterdam. We sipped on a glass of chilled champagne and raised a toast to the words of American poet, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow;

‘Beneath me flows the Rhine, and, like the stream of time, it flows amid the ruins of the past’.

For information on AmaWaterways and AmaPrima visit amawaterways.co.uk, email: enquiries@amawaterways.com or tel. 0800 320 2336.

‘Top tip for Amsterdam’

For those considering a pre or post cruise stay in the heart of the city, the Albus Hotel, located on Vijzelstraat, is within Amsterdam’s famous canal belt and a short walk from all the action on Rembrandt, Leidse, Munt and Dam Squares. The property, which is family owned, was the first completely CO2 neutral hotel in Europe and provides the highest levels of comfort and service. Accommodations are spacious with contemporary furnishings and ultra comfortable beds draped in crisp, white, Egyptian linens. Bathrooms feature a tub and/or a high pressure rain shower and room amenities include a 32 inch HD TV and a Nespresso coffee machine. For a first class dining experience, head for Senses, the hotel’s exceptional restaurant, which is located on the ground floor and serves unconventional, creative and very impressive tasting menus from 3 to 6 courses, and all with excellent wine pairings.

For more information and/or reservations visit albushotel.com or call + 31 (0)20 530 6215 or email reservations@albushotel.com

‘Top tip for Basel and Amsterdam’

Avoid airport queues, traffic and parking problems and book your airport/port transfers on line with Blacklane for a reliable, punctual, first class service. For more information, visit blacklane.com.