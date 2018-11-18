Appeal for past and present Guides to join 100 year celebrations in 2019

The 4th Hastings Guide unit will be one hundred years old next year and they are appealing for Guides past and present to join the celebrations.

In the Summer of 2019 the 4th Hastings Guides will be celebrating their Centenary. The date is yet to be confirmed but Kevin Harmer, Girlguiding Sussex East marketing and communications adviser is starting the ball rolling early.“Have you or any of your family ever been a member of the 4th Hastings Guides at any-time? If you were a Guide or leader or helper this is for you,” he said. “The Guide unit will be hosting an afternoon tea to celebrate this momentous occasion.

“To help us celebrate reaching our Centenary we are inviting you to enjoy and reminisce with us. Our aim is to have photographs and memories shared with Guides past and present. “One of the ideas we have is a memory wall/book, so if you have a 4th Hastings memory you would like to share please get in touch, We would also like any anecdotes/photo’s of your time in the 4th Hastings Guide Company/Unit or any articles or history of the 4th Hastings Guides Meeting places in Ore Village, Currently the Guides meet at Christchurch Hall Christchurch Ore. We know before that they met at a hall in Grove Road Ore (now Jenco Electrical) any information would be greatly appreciated.”

The photograph of the 4th Hastings Guides (shown above) was taken in 1972/73, are you or do you recognise anyone in the photograph?

If so call 01424 429206 or visit: www.girlguidinghastings.org.uk