Bumper Jumble Sale boosts Bexhill Scouts’ coffers by nearly £2k

The 9th Bexhill Scouts held another legendry bumper Jumble Sale last Saturday (March 23), raising close to £2,000.

The event, held at the 9th Bexhill Scout Headquarters, Wainwright Road, attracted a large crowd of bargain hunters and Group Scout Leader Tracey Plim says they are fortunate to be able to collect jumble all year round.

“Thanks to the generous people of Bexhill we are able to hold several Jumble sales across the year,” she said.

“This time we erected two marquees and a gazebo outside, as well as the hall and garage packed full of bargains.

“All told we raised £1,250 on the jumble day with a further £300-£400 to come with add-on sales of clothes.”

Money raised goes directly to the group, a charity its own right, with all sections benefiting. Tracey says funds raised always go to good use.

“The Scouts expressed an interest in indoor Prusiking, an activity involving the use of a special knot (the prusik knot) to help an individual ascend a climbing rope.

“So we hope to kit the hall out with ceiling mounted bars and poles to enable the Scouts to practice indoor prior to undertaking the exercise outside.

“We also need an upgrade to the kitchen facilities at the hall, including replacing our small domestic oven with a much larger 100cm wide oven.

“We can then cook large batches of cakes with our Cub Section instead of trying to get two batches done in one meeting.

“We keep hoping that we will get one donated in the jumble - you never know!”

To donate items for the jumble sales call Tracey on 07891762747.