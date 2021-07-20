Knockhatch children’s attraction gears up for bumper summer with new animal arrivals

Fallow deer fawn recently born at Knockhatch

The children’s attraction now has baby fawns and a pygmy goat on view in its animal areas for visitors to enjoy.

Ben Anderson, head keeper. said: ”We are very excited about our new additions to our herd of deer. The two fawns are already running with their parents. fallow deer are beautiful animals, although not strictly native, they are an iconic sight in the British countryside.”

A baby pygmy goat was also born unassisted. Pygmy goats can produce kids every five months.

Keeper Mark Joyes said: “The goats are a personal favourite of mine. They have a complex social structure and are naturally fun-loving animals.”

As well as a wide range of animals, Knockhatch has a range of attractions and rides for all ages. The vast Dragons Castle adventure playground will keep the children entertained for hours and there is also a splash pad area, go-karts, bouncy pillows and many impressive high slides.

A day out at Knockhatch also includes falconry displays from the park’s impressive range of owls and birds of prey.

There is also a boating lake, where paddle boats are available.

With the summer holidays coming next week and Covid restrictions now relaxed, parents are looking forward to days out after a long and difficult lockdown.