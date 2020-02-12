Find out the latest flowers trends for 2020

The best part of being a florist for Nicola Evans is the joy the flowers bring people.

“It’s so rewarding,” she says.

Blush bridal bouquet

“My path to becoming a florist started with the passing of a loved one and making things at home to take to the cemetery.

“I then went onto college and became a qualified florist. I worked for a florist in Eastbourne but always had ambition so starting my own business was the next logical step.”

Nicola owns beau-k in Eastbourne and Battle.

“We believe we give our couples a dedicated wedding service with trust that we will bring their floral dreams to reality,” she says.

Blue bridal bouquet

“We have such experienced florists at beau-k we are the perfect choice for a couple’s wedding flowers.”

The number one wedding flower Nicola finds couple’s opting for is the rose but she says that people are choosing for more garden varieties, which are high in fragrance and much bigger, looser blooms.

“The key is to add meadow flowers such as daisy varieties and single bold flowers such as peony, dahlia, cosmos and floating foliages then you have the perfect 2020 wedding bouquet.”

The big trend of wild and natural is continuing in 2020.

“Couples are opting for much more relaxed locations such as barns and embracing the outdoors with lots of woodland settings so flowers to match are hot,” explains Nicola.”

“Think neutral and blush tones with statement blousy blooms, grasses, soft foliages, natural finishes and unstructured arrangements, nothing too neat.”

And blush is a hot trend, people are matching nudes, peach, and soft pink flowers with blue foliages such as senecio in what Nicola describes as ‘a whimsical style’ reflecting the pantone colour of 2020 which is Classic Blue.

“This is the most challenging colour in floristry as there aren’t huge varieties that are a good blue all year round but take a look at the delicate muscari and then pretty delphinium with string navy ribbons and you create this beautifully calming bouquet which is set to be hot this year.”

An underrated flower that Nicola would love to see more of is chrysanth (below).

“There are so, so many varieties and colours now that I think sometimes they can all be tarred with the same brush,” she says. “If you take a look at the stunners here then I am convinced that with some encouragement and education we can get these, long lasting beautiful flowers back on the floral menu.”

For the best bouquet Nicola says it should include seasonal varieties that work well together such as a delicate spring bouquet of narcissi, tulips and hyacinth and colour is such an important factor in floral harmony within a bouquet.

“For me as long as the colours complement each other I’m happy to mix the varieties up,” she explains.

“Size is also considered, and can change the feel of a bouquet from soft and floating to bold and statement.

“I like to add a touch of something quirky or less obvious in wedding work just so that each wedding feels unique and bespoke, maybe lace from dress off cuts to bind the bouquets or a flower the couple haven’t thought of that adds extra beauty.”

Nicola says they embrace all things unique and have had requests to add personal touches like a brooch from a much loved nan into a wedding bouquet or Lego figures on buttonholes.

“With two shops in Eastbourne and battle we can bring our skills to a wider wedding audience and there are some gorgeous venues surrounding us that we love to design for,” she says.

“To see a bride that is so overwhelmed that gives me so much joy.

“When I see wedding photos and the flowers really add beauty to the wedding and reception - the look is right, the colours are perfect and knowing we did it just right that’s a good feeling.”

For more information, visit www.beau-k-florist.co.uk