Five ways to find balance this festive season

At Christmas many of us feel sluggish from overindulgence but there are ways to readdress the balance.

Research shows that 83 per cent of Brits that they over indulge at Christmas and that over half (58 per cent) are actually trying to avoid social events to make the festive season a little less extravagant.

Top psychologist Rachel Andrew shares her top tips for find balance this December.

- Pace yourself

The initial burst of excitement that is Christmas time gives our bodies a rush of adrenaline. The aim of this is to energise us to be at our best for a short period of time. That level of energy is completely unsustainable over a prolonged period. We need time for our bodies and minds to recuperate in between.

- Replace some of your ‘shoulds’ with ‘wants’

‘Shoulds’ often relate to our sense of responsibility and expectation. List all the things you think you should be doing at Christmas time and in January, and then list all the things you actually want to do. You won’t be able to get rid of all your ‘shoulds’ but try to limit them where you can so your lists are equal.

- Recognise your feelings

So many people can feel ‘over’ Christmas and it’s important to know that feeling like this says nothing about you as a person. It does not make you bad, abnormal or miserable. It sounds cliche to say that your feelings are normal and that others feel the same, but this research indicates exactly this. It is comforting to know that many others understand and feel exactly the same.

- Challenge your norm

Ask yourself, “What gets in the way of me doing something different?” You may know what you want to do but something still stops you from choosing to do it. It can be difficult and complicated to make changes. If it wasn’t, we would be all living the ‘Christmas lives’ we want to. Just knowing what the obstacles are and trying to overcome them step by step can be useful.

- Practise saying, “No” and “I can’t”

You may choose to offer an explanation or an apology but be confident that you don’t need to give one. This isn’t something that always comes easily so practise it each day like any new skill.

