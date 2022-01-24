This exceedingly charming Grade II Listed former Oast House occupies an enviably picturesque setting within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, but a short distance from the historic town centre of Rye, while the residence itself affords breathtaking vistas over the neighbouring nature reserve, Camber Castle and Winchelsea Beach beyond.

Character abounds, this light and well-appointed home provides extremely versatile living accommodation. To the ground floor there's a wealth of exposed beams, an Inglenook hosts a log-burner within one of the two lounges, a bespoke roundel fitted kitchen with separate utility/ boot room, a contemporary conservatory with vaulted ceiling, a library and downstairs cloakroom complete the ground floor.

An oak staircase rises to three bedrooms on the first floor. The master bedroom is generously proportioned with inbuilt wardrobes, a reading area and boasts a luxurious en-suite bath/ shower room, while bedroom two and three are served by an equally impressive family shower room. A spiral staircase rises to a second floor with a mezzanine, bedroom four and provides access to a substantial loft/ storage room.

An additional staircase rises to a second first floor, where a fifth bedroom with en-suite facilities is located. This area of the house is ideal for guests, or if so required could be configured as an integral annexe.

