Converted chapel, Lewes

Look inside circa 1867 Sussex chapel converted into super-stylish and high-spec family home

This newly developed high specification townhouse has three double bedrooms and is on the market in Lewes for £995,000.

By Juliet Mead
Friday, 21st January 2022, 1:27 pm

It the heart of the town, it has an allocated parking space with electric car charge point and a south-facing courtyard garden.

The impressive kitchen dining room with sky lantern and the 30ft living room has a partially vaulted ceiling.

All details and photographs from Zoopla.

