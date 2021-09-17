Look inside huge 10 bedroom character property in East Sussex countryside

The property in Tolhurst Lane, Wallcrouch, Wadhurst, also has eight reception rooms and seven bathrooms. Named Newington House, the very substantial property was built in 1883 and has been sympathetically restored by the current owners who have been careful to retain much of the original character. Incredible ceiling heights, with intricate carvings and large sash windows enjoying countryside views are just some of the features that give this property the wow-factor.