Look inside the most viewed property on the market in Mid Sussex

The Green, located in Horsted Keynes, Haywards Heath, has been viewed 2288 times on Zoopla, making it the most popular home in the area (at the time of article publication).

On the market for £400,000, the recently refurbished country cottage was built in 1860 with character and charm.

The home has a newly fitted bathroom and oak flooring downstairs, large kitchen diner, separate living room with wood burner, two double bedrooms, luxury bathroom, garden office and laundry room/utility, landscaped garden.

The home has a courtyard with seating area at the front with stable style main front door to living room comprising of wood burner, double glazed window overlooking front courtyard and door to kitchen diner.

Fully fitted country style kitchen with slate floor, butler sink and Rangemaster. The kitchen also has a skylight with stairs to first floor and patio doors to rear courtyard and garden.

The beautifully decorated master bedroom on the first floor houses built in wardrobes, double glazed window overlooking the front and another wood burner.

The family bathroom with bath and separate shower overlooks the rear garden.

Another double bedroom on the top floor with built in wardrobe as well as eaves storage, skylight window to rear and double glazed window to front.

Set in a lovely village surrounded by country walks through the Ashdown Forest right on the doorstep.

