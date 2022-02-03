Look inside this 8 bedroom home on the market for £2,500,000

As well as eight bedrooms, this Grade 2 listed country home has five bathrooms, five reception rooms and a six door garage.

Dating back to 1913, Clock House retains much of its fine Arts and Crafts architectural integrity, originally designed by the renowned architect Barry Parker.

There are many original features, including the intricate Moorish screen in the impressive entrance hall, carved oak joinery, oak floors and wall panelling, and some magnificent fireplaces.

The principal reception rooms and bedrooms face due south at the rear of the house, with distant views to the South Downs and St Hugh’s Charterhouse Monastery.

Clock House is approached via a long drive that sweeps to a large turning circle.

The house is surrounded on all sides by established landscaped gardens with many beautiful trees that provide a high degree of seclusion.

To the west, a stone wall featuring Barry Parker’s arched, rose-clad, wrought iron gated entrance, encloses an impressive paved sunken rose garden, and there is a unique stone built octagonal gazebo and separate loggia.

The property is located about one mile to the west of the village of Cowfold, about four miles from Henfield and eight miles from Horsham.

All photos and details are from Zoopla.

See more: Look inside the most viewed property on Zoopla in Mid Sussex

1. Station Road, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

2. Station Road, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

3. Station Road, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales

4. Station Road, Cowfold, Horsham, West Sussex RH13. Photo from Zoopla. Photo Sales