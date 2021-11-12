Make your home the envy of your friends: seven festive plants that are easy to care for

2. Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera)

The Christmas cactus is nothing to do with either the Christmas tradition or the story of Christ’s birth, but they are easy to maintain during cooler months. They look amazing too, flowering from late November all the way to late January. They will live happily in humid environments like kitchens and bathrooms, as they grow in tropical rainforests in the wild. During the summer months, when the risk of frost has gone, they can be placed outside. This will help to ripen new growth and encourages flowering. Keep them in a shady spot and protect them from slugs

