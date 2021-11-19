Six bedroom former oast house for sale in Guestling, Hastings SUS-211119-100502001

See inside former Sussex oast house, now an enchanting family home

Once upon a time this six-bedroom property was a working oast house and now has been transformed into a warm inviting family home.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:38 am

In the grounds lies a lake with an abundance of wildlife, a duck pond and a tree house.

The surrounding land boasts spectacular views.

There’s also a triple garage with an annexe above for guests to enjoy.

The owners have taken great care with the restoration to keep this stunning property’s character, from the inglenook fire place in the lounge and a great size dining area with far reaching views from all windows.

On the market for £2,000,000, this property is located in Guestling, Hastings.

Pictures via Zoopla.

1.

2.

3.

4.

