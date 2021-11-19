See inside former Sussex oast house, now an enchanting family home

In the grounds lies a lake with an abundance of wildlife, a duck pond and a tree house.

The surrounding land boasts spectacular views.

There’s also a triple garage with an annexe above for guests to enjoy.

The owners have taken great care with the restoration to keep this stunning property’s character, from the inglenook fire place in the lounge and a great size dining area with far reaching views from all windows.

On the market for £2,000,000, this property is located in Guestling, Hastings.

Pictures via Zoopla.

