See inside most popular renovation properties for sale on Zoopla for under £250,000 in East Sussex
These homes might need some serious renovation but they can be snapped up for a bargain price for those ready to put in the hard work.
The first property featured is in Mortimer Gardens, near Polegate and is on the market with a auction guide price of £210,000. The two bedroom semi-detached bungalow is located in Wannock and has a lounge, kitchen, family bathroom and downstairs toilet. The property also has front and rear gardens, off road parking and a garage.
The second property in our gallery is a three bedroom semi-detached home in Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards. This older style house is on the market for £230,000 and has a lounge, kitchen, bathroom and separate toilet with three good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Outside there are gardens to the front and rear, which are currently overgrown.
Next in the gallery is a detached bungalow in need of complete modernisation. The property will go under the hammer later this month with a guide price of £190,000. It is in Albert Road, Polegate and has a good-sized living room to the front, with a separate kitchen, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Lastly, there is a half finished two bedroom detached bungalow in Hastings on the market for £160,000. Available to developers and cash buyers only, the property is in Priory Road and being sold as a building project.