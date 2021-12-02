This fine property is situated approximately three miles from Bexhill town centre and approximately five miles from Battle having a rural feel backing onto open fields in the quiet village of Ninfield

It benefits from four bedrooms, extended & renovated detached house, newly fitted open plan kitchen/diner, master bedroom with dressing room and backing onto open fields.

The property is approached via an extensive gravelled driveway through impressive newly built brick pillars with double gates.

To the side is a newly constructed garage with power and light and door to the boot room. The rear garden has a range of decorative lighting and backs onto neighbouring fields which is grazed by horses.

Photographs and details from Zoopla.

A truly exceptional detached family home in the quiet village of Ninfield

