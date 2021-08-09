As well as the main 4,420sqft five-bedroom property – which includes large open-plan reception rooms with wonderful vaulted beamed ceilings and a bespoke Neptune kitchen/breakfast room – there is: an attached one-bed annexe with separate side entrance; a further large, detached 1,457sqft two-storey heritage-style building with workshops, home office and garaging; two separate extensive driveways; and a landscaped private fishing lake. There is also vast loft storage area in the main building suitable for further conversion, subject to planning permission.