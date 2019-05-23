Inspired interiors - what's in this month's etc Magazine

Welcome to etc Magazine’s interiors special filled with trends and tips for you to incorporate into your home.

First off in West Sussex edition I went to Kutchenhaus in Chichester to meet the team behind the designs and found out how you can have a bespoke kitchen.

But it isn’t just about the inside. Minters paving are specialists in driveways and patios so you can inject a bit of personality outside to match your interiors.

And Gabrielle Fagan rounds up the looks for stylish alfresco dining.

There is also a lot of food features this month. We take a look at a website which offers recipes from a number of chefs across the region including 2018 MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt who has recently opened a restaurant in Worthing.

We have recipes from Mary Berry, we find out how the manager of Sit and Sip chooses the gin and craft ale they sell and talk to the man behind Cheeky Boy sauces in Fernhurst.

For anyone thinking about their summer holiday or even looking to book for some winter sun we take a trip to the Maldives, with its crystal blue seas and crisp white sandy beaches it looks very much like paradise to me.

If you prefer to stay a little closer to home I went to the Highdown Hotel in Goring by Sea and got to not only sample an overnight stay, but also a meal in the pub - here is a sneak peek I am already planning on going back.

In the East Sussex edition spoke to two home accessories businesses about their inspiration this month. For Samantha of Mave and Flo is it bright colours and for Sally of OmPomPom it is her children.

I also spoke to Tracey the brains behind Tea at the Pictures, afternoon tea with a big screen twist, it looks amazing.

This month we also have a competition with Hickstead racecourse. You can win pair of Members’ Enclosure badges and car pass with a reservation for two in the Members’ Restaurant.

