Manhattan: An isle of joy

Reflecting on the words and music of two of New York’s most famous sons; lyricist Lorenz Milton Hart and composer, Richard Charles Rodgers ‘the great big city’s a wondrous toy, just made for a girl and boy, we’ll turn Manhattan into an isle of joy’....

Manhattan, an island surrounded by the Hudson, Harlem and East rivers, is the most populated borough of New York City and an exciting metropolis that simply pulsates with life. Visitors are enthralled by an abundance of popular attractions including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Empire State Building, museums galore, an enormous choice of Broadway shows and plays and you can eat and shop ‘til you drop!

Manhattan continues to attract more than 55 million visitors per year and it may seem that they are all congregating in Times Square at the same time! This is the hub of Manhattan’s razzle ‘n dazzle surrounded by imposing billboards with glittering lights and the overwhelming spectacle demands unwavering attention. Towering skyscrapers, adorned with advertising abound, and on the ground is a swirling maelstrom of people dodging yellow cabs and a never ending stream of traffic, whilst buses inch past long, sleek-lined limousines. Police cars, fire engines and ambulances whizz past with sirens blazing and loud pop music blares out from stationary vehicles caught up in the melee.

Manhattan is truly a place that never sleeps and for art lovers, it’s a treasure trove. Head for the Morgan Museum and Library on Madison Avenue at 36th Street and view Pierpont Morgan’s 1906 Library. Pierpont Morgan, an American financier, selected architect Charles Follen McKim to design a library to house his enormous collection of rare books and manuscripts. The exterior of the property, adjacent to Pierpont’s original home, features Tennessee pink marble and the blocks are set with exact precision without the use of mortar. The interior of the library was restored in 2010 and the newly installed lighting illuminates the exquisite murals and décor. Sparkling chandeliers, ornate ceilings and beautiful pieces of period furniture reflect the grandeur of a bygone age.

To learn more about the ‘Big Apple’, we wandered around the Museum of the City of New York on Fifth Ave and 103rd Street. Exhibitions include ‘NY at its core’, which charts the city’s beginnings as a Dutch village and its emergence as a captivating and modern metropolis.

The ideal way to see all the landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Manhattan Bridge and much more, is onboard one of the Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises, which depart from Pier 83 at West 42nd Street. We selected the 2.5 hour ‘Best of NYC’, a fully narrated cruise, which sails sedately past all the famous sights, and passengers take full advantage of the photo opportunities, getting up close and personal with the main attractions as backdrops.

Or if you prefer to remain on terra firma, and are in the mood for some luxury shopping, make haste for 5th Avenue and browse around Saks and Bergdorf Goodman. The enormous choice of designer jeans, bags and shoes should keep you entertained for hours. Or, wander into Tiffany & Co and be prepared to go into a trance at the mere sight of those twinkling gems.

If you’ve worked up an appetite struggling with all those shopping bags in tow and fancy a real NYC dining experience, head for Junior’s at 1626 Broadway. Founded in 1950, Junior’s is the home of the original New York cheesecake and for those of us with a sweet tooth, it’s absolutely scrumptious. I also sampled a delicious pastrami sandwich and a vanilla milkshake with mountains of whipped cream and Maraschino cherry. After such a feast we returned to our hotel for a much earned rest.

For explorers seeking a touch of luxury in a prime location Manhattan offers an endless choice of high end hotels including the Omni Berkshire Place, located on East 52nd Street at Madison Avenue, which is steps away from Radio City Music Hall. We relaxed in style in the opulent Rodgers and Hammerstein suite, which provides more than 1,000 square feet of lavish living space and features a 500 square feet wrap-around terrace, which served as the ideal spot for a pre-dining cocktail or two whilst admiring the view of the Manhattan skyline.

Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote their Broadway masterpiece ‘Oklahoma’ on this very spot in 1942 and the accommodation reflects the glamour of that era perfectly. The master bedroom features an enormous ultra comfortable bed, swathed in the finest linens, a luxurious bath tub with a glass shower and a separate powder room. Guests are welcome to dine ‘in suite’ or visit Bob’s Chop and Steakhouse, on the ground floor. I sampled the succulent 14oz prime rib eye, served with glazed carrot and skillet fried potatoes, and accompanied by a bottle of the 2011 Silver Oak Napa Valley, it was a first class dining experience.

Or, for those on a less generous budget, the Z NYC Hotel, located on 43rd Ave, Long Island, Queens, is ideal. Steps away from Queensboro Bridge, Manhattan is within easy reach and the hotel provides a complimentary shuttle bus to the 59th Street Subway entrance (between Lexington and 3rd Ave) every hour from 07.00 to 23.00 hours. Guests are also welcome to use complimentary bicycles and a helmet and chain/lock and cord for securing packages are all included. The hotel accommodations are spacious and comfortable and we opted for a deluxe king room, measuring 290 square feet, with a ten foot high ceiling and enormous windows with a direct view of the spectacular Manhattan skyline. Hotel amenities include complimentary international, domestic and local telephone calls and complimentary WiFi.

For our last dining treat we made our way to Virgil’s Real BBQ Restaurant on West 44th Street, just a few steps away from Times Square. We devoured the tasty half rack of Memphis- style pork spare rib, dry rubbed and hickory smoked, which was served with aplomb.

And as we held our glasses of Virgil’s ale in the air we made a toast in honour of Rodgers and Hammerstein, and with a slight change of lyric, we sang……

‘There is nothin’ like ‘Times Square’,

Nothin’ in the world,

There is nothin’ you can name

That is anythin’ like ‘Times Square’!’

Top tips

International flights

To experience the warmth of Irish charm in-the-air fly Business Class to JFK from LHR via Dublin with Aer Lingus. Take advantage of the generous luggage allowance of 3 x 23kg, priority boarding, and luxury in-flight dining. Relax in style on lie-flat seats for a soothing in-flight slumber. For more information visit aerlingus.com

Pre Flight

Experience the tranquillity of the 51st & Green lounge at Dublin airport; the closest airport lounge to an active runway. Take advantage of the wide choice of fresh and healthy dishes, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an entertainment area. For more information visit https://www.dublinairport.com/at-the-airport/travel-services/51st-and-green

Domestic flights

For low fares and reliable, punctual flights from La Guardia and JFK to a wide choice of US cities, fly with the recipient of the 2016 Business Traveller award for ‘Best Airline for North American Travel’, visit jetblue.com

Broadway

Catch a performance of a great ‘whodunit’. New York’s longest running play ‘Perfect Crime’, at the Anne L. Bernstein theatre on W 50th St., is full of cunning twists, dramatic turns and laughs. For reservations call the box office on + 1 212 921 7862 or visit perfect-crime.com

Or, for a riotous performance full of hilarity and high jinks, ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, at the Lyceum Theatre on W 49th St, is a madcap comedy and a smash hit. For tickets visit broadwaygoeswrong.com or call + 1 212 239 6200.

‘Top tip – NY attractions’

Purchase a NYC pass and ‘skip the lines’ at major attractions including the Empire State Building, Big Bus Tour, Statue of Liberty, New York Water Taxi, museums and more. Visit newyorkpass.com. And to learn more about the ‘Big Apple’ visit

www.nycgo.com

‘Top tip’ – airport transfers

Book a private transfer in New York with Blacklane for a reliable, punctual, first class service. Prices are all-inclusive and guaranteed in advance, so you can sit back and relax upon arrival. Visit blacklane.com for more information