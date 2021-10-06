The Brighton Half Marathon returns this Sunday

This year’s event was postponed from its usual slot in February due to the pandemic, and the organisers said they wanted to thank all the runners, charities and sponsors for their continued support during this difficult year.

The 13.1 mile race starts for runners at 9am on Madeira Drive before winding its way around some of Brighton’s most iconic sites including the Palace Pier, The Grand Brighton, The Royal

Pavilion, The West Pier, Brighton Marina, and the colourful Hove Beach Huts.

Race day key timings

6.30am: Park & Ride sites opens

7am: Race village and help desk opens

7.15am: Baggage facility opens

The Brighton Half Marathon route

7.15am: Road closures start

9am: Race starts

11am: Elite winners’ presentations

2pm: Race site closes

A happy half marathon finisher

The Brighton Half Marathon race is organised by Brighton-based charity The Sussex Beacon, which provides specialist support and care for people living with HIV. Services are run from the charity’s centre in Brighton where there is a 10-bed inpatient unit, therapy rooms and larger rooms for group work as well as a landscaped garden.

The charity helps hundreds of people living with HIV in Sussex and the race is the charity’s largest annual event. Other charity partners include Chestnut Tree House children's hospice near Arundel and national charities Macmillan and Alzheimer’s Society.

Road closures

In order for the Brighton Half Marathon to be safe for everyone involved we need to close some roads.

The following roads will be closed (timings are approximations only):

02:00-19:00 – Madeira Drive

07:30-12:00 – Old Steine, Marlborough Place, Gloucester Place, Grand Parade, Pavilion Parade, Richmond Terrace, St Peter’s Place

07:30-11:45 – Marine Parade, Marine Drive

07:30-13:30 – Kings Road to West Street (Westbound & Eastbound lanes)

07:30–13:00 – Kings Road, Kingsway (Westbound lane only), Grand Avenue

Wherever possible, alternate routes will be advised and signed on the day of the event. All the road closures will be staffed by event stewards. Other roads adjacent to these roads may

be affected. All closure points will be marshalled.

The Route

Miles 1-3

Starting on Madeira Drive, you’ll turn right at the Sea Life Centre, towards Ovingdean, passing regal Royal and Lewes Crescent architecture on your left. Continuing on Marine

Drive and the bracing cliff tops, the race will head towards Roedean School, where a sharp turn on the road before Roedean Road will bring you back west towards Brighton, enjoying

wonderful cliff top and panoramic city views.

Miles 3-7

Picking up the pace as you run past the iconic blue railings on Marine Parade, spot Brighton Palace Pier on your left. At Aquarium Roundabout the race heads north, past the grandeur

of the Royal Pavilion towards the majesty of St Peter’s Church. Carrying on you’ll loop around The Level before you head south back down Grand Parade to the Old Steine before turning right onto Grand Junction Road. In mile 7 you’ll hit The Grand Brighton, the city’s iconic seafront hotel. The course heads towards Hove next, and you’ll be able to spot the West Pier on the horizon, plus the British Airways i360.

Miles 7-13.1

Once past the two piers, you will head into Hove along the Kings Road with the majestic cream regency architecture on your right and the sea on your left. At the Bandstand you’ll run round Bedford Square before carrying on along the seafront where you’ll run up Grand Avenue and back down to the Queen Victoria statue. Past the King Alfred Leisure Centre,

you will run to Hove Lagoon before turning left onto the seafront. A great two mile run past the colourful beach huts of Hove will bring you back to the Peace Statue, where the race re-

joins the road for the last dash to the finish on Madeira Drive.