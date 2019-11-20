Police donate hundreds of pounds to Bexhill youth group

A group of young people in Bexhill will benefit from a donation from police in Rother.

The youngsters who belong to the 9th Bexhill Scout Group secured a £419 grant through the Police Property Act Fund.

This is made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

It is then distributed to local charities, good causes and community groups.

The donation was arranged by local PCSO Samantha Kemp.

She said: “We are delighted to donate this money to the Scouts who will use it to buy some equipment for the group.”

