12 pictures from the The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings

Seasoned pro and multiple X Games gold medalist Ben Wallace and his team came out on the top spot overall.
A spokesman said: “For many in attendance, the weekend was made by Hastings’ own Stuart Chisholm and his team taking second place overall.
“A huge achievement for a rider breaking on to the contest scene and we all look forward to a bright future and what’s next.”
1.
The Source BMX Battle Of Hastings event 2021. Photo supplied by Source BMX. SUS-210914-125552001
