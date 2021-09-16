Battle of Hastings reenactment 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-210916-112311001

Battle of Hastings re-enactment returns after Covid break - here’s 19 pictures to remind you what goes on

The Battle of Hastings re-enactment is set to return after a break due to the Covid pandemic.

By Mike Mackenzie
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 4:59 pm

It takes place on October 9 and 10 on the spot where King Harold and Duke William fought in 1066 at Battle Abbey. An English Heritage spokesman said: “Hundreds of reenactors will recreate the drama and intensity of this legendary conflict, which decided the fate of England almost a thousand years ago. The iconic event was unable to take place last year due to coronavirus restrictions, but now is able to return and take visitors back in time to the fateful day in October which changed the course of English History.”

16 pictures of demolition of former Hastings Helenswood Upper School

1.

Battle of Hastings reenactment 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-210916-112323001

Photo Sales

2.

Battle of Hastings reenactment 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-210916-112335001

Photo Sales

3.

Battle of Hastings reenactment 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-210916-112347001

Photo Sales

4.

Battle of Hastings reenactment 2018. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-210916-112359001

Photo Sales
HundredsEnglandEnglish Heritage
Next Page
Page 1 of 5