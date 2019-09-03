These are Hastings' 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

Fancy a new career as well as a new home? Based in a Victorian townhouse on the seafront, Zanzibar is currently a bespoke and bijou B&B with eight bedroom suites. It is on the market for offers over 1,250,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52283514
2. St. Helens Court, St. Helens Park Road, Hastings
This seven-bed Victorian detached house features a stunning open plan kitchen-diner and has a covered swimming pool. It has beautiful architectural features, such as bay windows, a large stained glass window on the the landing and wood panelling. Offers in the region of 950,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/51931859
This imposing six bed detached period home benefits from grand proportions, beautiful period features and an immaculate finish throughout. It is on the market for 850,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/50008201