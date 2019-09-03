These are Hastings' 10 most expensive properties currently for sale

1. Eversfield Place, St. Leonards-On-Sea

Fancy a new career as well as a new home? Based in a Victorian townhouse on the seafront, Zanzibar is currently a bespoke and bijou B&B with eight bedroom suites. It is on the market for offers over 1,250,000. https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52283514

Zoopla

other