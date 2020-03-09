Vilarnau Cava’s a hit at Rolls Royce event: Richard Esling, March 12

There are some interesting synergies between the Spanish sparkling wine, Vilarnau Cava Reserva and Rolls Royce, producer of some of the best motor cars in the world.

Both are made to exacting quality standards with impeccable attention to detail.

With an extraordinary bottle design, inspired by famed Spanish artists, it is fitting that Vilarnau Cava Reserva should be featured alongside vehicles that combine uncompromising engineering with artistic and esthetic flair.

Vilarnau Cava, made by the same method as champagne, dates from 1949, although similarly to Rolls Royce, the company has changed ownership, now being owned by Gonzalez Byass, another company with exacting quality standards.

A new winery dates from 2005, with a modern design by architect Luis González. Straight lines are a dominant feature of the building, which through the abundant use of glass, blends in with the beautiful Mediterranean surroundings. The interior has been designed largely by the eminent artist Antonio Miró.

Vilarnau Cava, made in this state-of-the-art winery, with sleek minimalist design, owns the vineyard estate, which lies at 250 metres above sea level, enjoying a Mediterranean climate. Shielded by the Montserrat Mountains to the north and the Littoral range to the south, the winery is located close to the cosmopolitan city of Barcelona. Specialising in the production of high quality cavas, the winery shares its innovative, creative and dynamic nature with Spain’s most avant-garde city and is in good company with the ultra-modern Rolls-Royce production site in Chichester.

Rolls Royce is one of those brands synonymous with ultimate luxury, when only the very best will do. The company origins go back to the turn of the 19th to 20th centuries, when Charles Rolls and Henry Royce first got together in 1904 to create motor cars born of pure innovation, pushing the boundaries to the limit and beyond, with a vision of making the best motor cars in the world.

Both these companies contributed to the great success of a recent fund-raising event for the local Sussex charity Homestart Arun. Rolls Royce, while producing outstanding motor cars with prices beyond most people’s wildest dreams, has a beating heart that cares and supports both its workers, and people in the immediate environment of its production facility. It generously provided the venue for the fund-raising event, also making a considerable donation to the charity’s funds through its workers.

Gonzalez Byass, meanwhile, provided the Vilarnau Cava Reserva Brut for a welcome drink for all guests at the event. Dating back to 1835, until only a decade ago, Gonzalez Byass was principally known for its high-quality sherries, Tio Pepe being the brand leader. Today, the company has an impressive portfolio of wineries around the world, its name being synonymous with top quality.

Homestart Arun essentially is a charity supporting children in families which, for a variety of reasons, have run into severe difficulties. Financial crisis, serious health issues, relationship breakdowns, disabilities and abuse, all have an impact on families, and Homestart Arun is there to support these families when they appear to see no way out.

In the past year, the charity supported 178 families, transforming the lives of 395 children, with a team of 50 family support volunteers. A fabulously worthy local cause for high profile companies such as Rolls Royce and Gonzalez Byass to lend their support.

Richard Esling BSc DipWSET is an experienced wine consultant, agent, writer and educator. An erstwhile wine importer, he runs a wine agency and consultancy company called WineWyse, is founder and principal of the Sussex Wine Academy, chairman of Arundel Wine Society and is an International Wine Judge. Follow him on Twitter @richardwje.