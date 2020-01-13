What you can find in January's etc Magazine

With a new decade it is hard not to look back at the last ten years.

Personally, it has been a bit of rollercoaster to say the least. I was made redundant and took the plunge to train as a journalist, got my job at etc Magazine, got married, gave birth to my son, I watched my sister get married and my three nephews were all born. But we also lost loved ones, who I still think about each day.

And a lot has happened at etc we celebrated our tenth year anniversary in 2015, and last January we celebrated the people of Sussex with our very special 100 people issue. I’m excited to see what the next ten years brings both personally and professionally.

In this issue we have an interview with Strictly legend Anton Du Beke who comes to Eastbourne in February.

In the East Sussex edition I head to W. Bruford to take a look at their new store in The Beacon, and find out what inspires the brains behind yoga accessories brand Wolf and Mermaid.

We also have two amazing human interest stories Connor talks to Holocaust survivor Dorit Oliver-Wolff and Juliet finds out more about dog Bella who supports her owner and other ex-servicemen to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

.

Also in this issue we have an interview with the owner of Bronzed Babes Beauty in Bognor about her business, Helen Neary offers advice on how to make time for you.



Rachel Blackburn from Smitten Lingerie shares her tips on getting the right fitting sports bra, and the brains behind yoga accessory brand Wolf and Mermaid reveals where she gets her inspiration.



The fashion this month is all about knitwear and I hope you like the cover courtesy of Oliver Bonas. A nice sparkly knit that looks both warm and stylish.

To view the West Sussex edition click here

To view the East Sussex edition click here