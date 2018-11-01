Who are these soldiers of The Great War photographed in Bexhill?

An Observer reader came across this photo taken by a Bexhill photographer but is intrigued as to who the soldiers might be.

Can you help Carole Ballard recognise anyone in the picture perhaps because they were relatives? Do you know what regiment they were in - it’s been suggested they could be The Royal Flying Corps which became the RAF in 1918. Or can you suggest where the photograph may have been taken? If you have any clues which may help unravel the mystery of who these brave soldiers were, please email us at hastings.observer@jpress.co.uk and we will try and solve the puzzle.