Young Roberstbridge chef Felix impresses judges

Senlac Rotary’s Young Chef of the Year competed in the District Final of the competition and impressed the judges.

Robertsbridge Community College student Felix Phillips, took part in the District Final at Orpington College, Kent on Saturday, January 21.

Felix's pea and smoked salmon pasta

Felix, aged just 15, was one of the youngest participants in the competition, all of whom were eager to show off their culinary skills.

Felix competed against eight other talented young chefs aged up to eighteen years old.

For his entry, Felix whipped up a mouth-watering three course meal consisting of a courgette, leek and goats cheese soup as starter, pea and smoked salmon pasta as the main course and a desert of Tiramisu.

Though Felix didn’t win this round of the competition, his domestic science teacher, Fiona Budd says the judges were impressed. “Felix did very well completing some successful dishes and received encouraging feedback,” she said.

“The judges were particularly impressed with his soup which they felt was restaurant quality.

“There was some extremely creative work with plenty of high level cookery skills displayed by all.”

The competition was won by Jo-Ann De Villiers, sponsored by the Medway Rotary Clubs. She will go through to the Regional Finals in Orpington in March.

Competition organiser, Chris Folley said: “Young Chef of the Year is not the only event where Rotary supports youth.

“It supports young musicians, youth speakers, writers, and photographers, amongst others, and runs a Youth Leadership Award scheme.”

Senlac Rotary Club covers Hastings, and Rother.

or more information call 01424 272012 visit: www.senlacrotary.org.uk