13 Sussex locations that star in blockbuster movies
Sussex has always been popular with filmmakers because of its amazing variety of landscape and buildings.
Here’s 13 of the top locations used in big screen hits.
Petworth House and Park, West Sussex. Barry Lyndon, 1975. Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007. Maleficent, 2014. Mr Turner, 2014.
�National Trust Images/Andrew Butler
Leonardslee Gardens, Brighton Road, Lower Beeding. Black Narcissus, 1947.
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Shoreham Airport. The Da Vinci Code, 2006. Woman In Gold, 2015.
atex.scriptmanager
jpress
Arundel Castle. The Madness of King George, 1994. Wonder Woman, 2017. The Young Victoria, 2009.
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPI Media Resell
View more