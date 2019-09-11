22 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across East Sussex open to the public for free this month

Heritage Open Days runs between September 13 and 22 and is England’s largest grass roots heritage festival involving more than 40,000 volunteers and 5,000 events.

Here we look at 22 of the 48 unique buildings, churches and venues across East Sussex that are open to the public for free this month. You can find out more about the openings here.

1. 33 Palmeira Mansions, Corner of Salisbury Road and Church Road, Brighton & Hove Saturday, September 14: 11am-4pm. No booking required. See the restoration which has taken place in this impressive Victorian house.

2. Edward Reeves Photographer, 159 High Street, Lewes Open Friday, September 13-Sunday, September 15 - 11am-4pm. No booking required. Believed to be the oldest still existing photographic business, founded c.1855. Exhibition of photographs from the archive, and an opportunity to view the unique Victorian daylight studio

3. Rocky Clump Stanmer Excavation Site, Upper Lodge Car Park, Ditching Road, Brighton & Hove See an excavation of a late Iron Age to the later Roman period site. Join John Funnell on September 14, noon-1.30pm or John Skelton on September 21, noon-1.30pm. Booking required.

4. The Round House, Pipe Passage, Lewes Sunday, September 15: 2pm-5pm. Brick and flint base of an 1802 windmill, which was later bought by the Bloomsbury Group writers.

