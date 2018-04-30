A brilliant classic comedy novel brought to life on the Hastings stage

A hilarious stage adaptation of one of English literature’s finest comic novels opens at The Stables Theatre in Hastings on Friday May 4.

Written by George and Weedon Grossmith and published in 1888, The Diary of a Nobody was hailed as an instant classic and has been in constant print since.

It describes in painfully hilarious detail the simplicities and humiliations, trials and tribulations of 15 months in the life of bumptious and self-important Victorian bank clerk Charles Pooter, who lives with his wife Carrie in Holloway.

Pooter is a man of modest ambitions, content with his ordinary life. Yet he always seems to be troubled by disagreeable tradesmen, impertinent office clerks and wayward friends, not to mention his devil-may-care son Lupin. In the bumbling, absurd, yet ultimately endearing character of Pooter, the Grossmith brothers created a wonderful portrait of the class system and the inherent snobbishness of middle-class suburbia, as well as a razor-sharp satire of Victorian values and customs.

The character even spawned the adjective “Pooterish” - self-important and mundane or narrow-minded - and is perhaps the blueprint for the likes of Captain Mainwaring, Basil Fawlty, Victor Meldrew and David Brent.

In this inventive theatrical version by Hugh Osborne, Pooter has decided the world needs to hear his diary, so has hired a hall and enlisted three esteemed thespian chums to help impart the woes of his humdrum existence to anyone who will listen.

The show is directed by Rob Hustwayte and stars Duncan Brown, Julie Tucker-Williams, Bertie Hustwayte and Rich Keeble, with music from Robert Connelly.

Diary of a Nobody runs from Friday 4 May to Saturday 12 May at 7.30pm. There is a matinee at 2.30pm on Sunday 6 May. No performance Monday 7 May. Tickets are available at www.stablestheatre.co.uk or from the box office on 01424 423221.