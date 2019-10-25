A public meeting is needed to discuss Battle’s Almonry project

From: Peter Mills, Kingsdale Close, Battle

What a pity to have to resort to the press in order to encourage the town council to come clean about its plans for the Almonry building. It can be no coincidence that, having dismissed, yet again, residents concerns about the value for money of its Almonry project, the council should issue the statement published in last week’s paper that it intends to take the scheme forward – with no mention of likely cost !

Readers of your paper may remember that, earlier in the year, the council simply announced its intention to apply for a £600,000 loan to meet the cost of repairs and invited public comment.

This, after failing to secure a grant from the Lottery fund which expressed concerns over the council’s ability to manage and fully fund the development of the project.

Those who took up the invitation to comment have established several fundamental points.

Firstly, whilst the project would indeed include urgent repairs, the elements which concerned the Lottery fund relate to substantial internal alterations and the addition of an extension. The council contend that these would provide space for potential new uses and meet existing additional demands over and above its own needs for office and meeting space.

Secondly, despite the significant expenditure involved, these development elements have not been subjected to a proper examination in the form of a business case which is perhaps why the Lottery fund had little enthusiasm for the project.

Requests for such an appraisal were made at the Parish Assembly in April and have been followed up at regular intervals, including the latest council meeting on 15th October. Despite the continuing absence of this fundamental piece of work or published estimates of cost the report in last week’s paper indicates that the council now intends to take the project to tender stage which, in itself, will require substantial expenditure of about £45k on consultants’ fees. The report goes on to say that the project will be reassessed at regular intervals but since no business plan or provisional budget exists it is hard to know against what criteria such reviews would take place.

I am not writing this letter simply to stimulate a written response from the council through your letters page. What is required is an open and honest public meeting at which the council can respond to residents’ concerns and have the opportunity to persuade us that repaying a loan of up to £600,000 at a potential cost of £1.1m is a good use of our council tax. Spending£45,000 on fees before such a meeting would be premature.