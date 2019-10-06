A259 blocked due to crash

Fire crews are attending a crash which has blocked the A259.

The incident happened at the A259 Bo-Peep, St Leonards, Bexhill Fire said on Twitter.

The A259 is blocked due to a crash

They added: “No person’s trapped but road blocked. Please avoid the area for the next 30 minutes.”

There is heavy traffic on West Hill Road both ways, according to the AA.

