A259 collision closes Bexhill road

A collision has closed the A259 in Bexhill both ways today (Saturday).

Emergency services are on scene after the incident in Little Common Road at about 12.30pm.

The road is reported as closed both ways and there is queuing traffic due to the collision between West Down Road and Down Road.

It is not known at this time if anyone has been hurt.

Elsewhere there has been a collision in Princes Road, Eastbourne this afternoon.

There are also reports of heavy traffic in A21 Ebden’s Hill and Sedlescombe Road in Hastings.