Abandoned pile of clothes on shoreline sparks emergency response in East Sussex

A search was carried out for a possible 'person in distress' after a pile of clothes was found on an East Sussex shoreline on Thursday.

Hastings Coastguard Rescue team said it was tasked alongside 'concerned' Sussex Police officers, but nothing 'untoward' was found.

Its post on social media read: "The team was tasked following the discovery of a pile of clothes and other item on the shoreline by Sussex Police who had concerns that the items found belonged to a person in distress.

"We carried out a shoreline search and with nothing untoward found we were released from the incident and returned to station."