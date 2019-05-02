Admire integrity of the stance

From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

Mike Southern’s letter about Cllr Dany Louise epitomises the problem I see in local government now – politics.

He has a point in saying she should ‘re-stand’ as an Independent and I allow that she came to this position through an unusual, though fully legal, way.

However I admire the integrity of her stance and suggest she is perhaps now more likely to represent ALL her constituents properly on LOCAL issues than she was as a Party lackey.

Were she to re-stand as an Independent, the politicians would do their best to stop her and we might well lose someone who is not obliged to follow a doctrinaire party line.

Recently there was a petition against closure of the Isabel Blackman Centre.

I wanted to sign this but then saw a small note that, by signing, the sponsoring political party ‘is allowed to use your data’, apparently for purposes other than relating to the petition.

I regard this as the kind of appalling chicanery which politics engenders.