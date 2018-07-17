Afternoon Tea raises £1,213 for local charity

An afternoon tea, held at Little Common Newsagents, raised an ‘amazing’ £1,213 for local charity, The Sara Lee Trust .

The event, hosted by Phil Thirkell in honour of his late wife, Tina Thirkell, was held on Saturday, June 23. More than seventy of Tina’s friends and family were in attendance, including the Hudson family who drove around 350 miles from Cumbria to Little Common to support the event. Phil said “It was a perfect summer’s day to be outdoors enjoying afternoon tea and cakes to the dulcet tones of The Other Band.

“All proceeds raised will help the Sara Lee Trust continue their important work.”

A spokesperson for the Trust said: “A big thank you to Phil for organising the tea and raising an amazing amount of money for the Trust. It was a hugely successful afternoon.”

www.saraleetrust.org