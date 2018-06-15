Albatross is a good omen for lovers of fine beer with weekend festival

Real ale enthusiasts should head to the Albatross RAFA Club at Bexhill this weekend when the club holds its summer Beer Festival.

The popular seafront club has a well deserved reputation for the range of craft beers it serves up.

It is currently celebrating after being named the best club in the country for beer by CAMRA (The Campaign for Real Ale)

The beer festival will run from Friday 15th June (11am - 11pm) to Sunday 17th June.

In Timeley fashio this Friday is ‘Beer Day Britain’, and of course Saturday is Sussex Day while Sunday is Father’s Day, so there are plenty of reason sto celebrate with a beer.

The Club’s Chief Steward karen Pelham said: “We will be offering 16 superb ales on stillage from all over the UK; some highlights being a Baltic Imperial Porter and a Caramel Stout as well as many refreshing summer ales including an elderflower ale and a rhubarb crumble and custard ale.

“In addition our main bar will feature a range of beers from Sussex and Kent on our five hand-pumps.

“Cider drinkers will have seven ciders to choose from at the festival.

“There will be entertainment from the Exiles on Friday evening, The Other Band on Saturday at 2pm and the Bexhill Ukulele Group on Sunday at 2pm. “Food will be available on Friday and Saturday.

“The club will be open all weekend to non-members and entry is free.”

Beer lovers have the option of purchasing the beers in a third pint measures allowing them to try a greater variety of the ales on offer.

