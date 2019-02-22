All you need to know about the 17th Rye Bay Scallop Week

The 17th Rye Bay Scallop Week is set to return this weekend promising the ‘perfect opportunity to indulge in seafood delights’.

Starting on Saturday, the festivities are set to continue until Sunday, March 3.

During the week, restaurants will be showcasing an array of different scallop dishes.

There will also be scallop events including tasting sessions, cookery schools and demonstrations, live music and more.

Some events, including live music from Sam Carey at the Ship Inn and from the Hot Potatoes at the Cinque Ports Arms, start from 8pm on Friday.

Then on Saturday there will be a talk and taste at the Market Fisheries, a scallop demo and luncheon at Webbe’s, as well as more live music throughout the weekend.

For more information on the events, including times and dates, please visit scallop.org.uk/category/events/

Oliver Campion, one of the organisers said: “This year we have more live music than ever before and we are absolutely made up with the superb line-up of entertainment to garnish the imaginative dishes that will be served in restaurants in and around the town during the week.

“Last year saw the beginnings of Scallop Sunday – a title we’re giving to the last Sunday (March 3) of the event – where several establishments have music on at the same time.”

This year’s line-up for Scallop Sunday includes Roger Hubbard at The George, in Rye from 4pm to 6pm, Soul XPress at the White Dog Inn, from 4pm to 6pm, Phil Trainor at the Kings Head from 4pm, and Jem Turpin and Simon Shaw at the Ypres Castle Inn from 5pm.

This year’s Rye Bay Scallop Week will be the 17th having first started in 2003.

Organisers of this year’s event said: “Rye Bay scallops are served in many restaurants in the area throughout the Scallop season so if you can’t wait for Rye Bay Scallop Week, contact the restaurants to see if scallops are on the menu.”

Next week will see an array of events including Webbe’s scallop school on Monday and Tuesday, the Big Scallop Quiz at the Queen’s Head Inn on Wednesday evening and a number of gourmet dinners, menus, scallop tasting and taster evenings.

There will also live music from the Rye Ukelele Experiment, Supper with the Huskies, Mountain Firework Company and much more.

This year’s Rye Bay Scallop Week will wrap up on Sunday evening (March 3) with the Big Pub Quiz at the Ship Inn. The time of the quiz is still to be confirmed so please check the website for further details.

For more information on this year’s event, please visit scallop.org.uk

