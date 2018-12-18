Amber Rudd visits Hastings store to donate Teddy bear to children’s hospice appeal

Hastings and Rye MP Amber Rudd was joined by an adorable parliamentary Teddie when she popped into Specsavers Hastings store on Saturday to support their Christmas toy appeal for Chestnut Tree House.

Amber donated the bear to the campaign, which aims to bring a smile to poorly children this Christmas.

Rob Lofting, store director in Hastings, said: “We would like to thank Amber for finding time in her busy schedule to come and see us and donate a toy to our appeal.

“Chestnut Tree House is a really good cause which means an awful lot to many people across Sussex and beyond.

“We are really pleased that we are able to do our bit to help this Christmas, and would be delighted if our customers felt able to donate a toy or make a small donation too. Every little really does help.”

“Our staff and customers have already been incredibly generous and we would like to thank them for their support too. We cannot wait to unveil the final total collected.”

Chestnut Tree House is the children’s hospice for East and cares for 300 children and young adults from 0-19 years of age with progressive life-shortening conditions.

There are potentially 1,000 families with life-limited children in Sussex. Chestnut Tree House offers support for the whole family including psychological and bereavement support, end of life and short break care and sibling support.

It currently costs over £3.9million each year to provide all the care services offered by Chestnut Tree House. To find out more about the charity and its work visit www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk.

