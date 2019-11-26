Amerherst gardens is too far for Hastings voters to have to travel

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

What sort of genius in the Town Hall came up with that one?

Was he or she unaware that the distance between these two places is getting on for a mile and a half?

That, if on foot, only the first bit to Alexandra Park will be downhill, and that after that it will be a long climb all the way up Braybrooke Road, Priory Avenue and Amherst Road, a good half an hour’s walk for anyone?

That Amherst Gardens is not on a bus route and that the only way, using public transport, will be a bus to the town centre, change onto another one, get off at Tower Road and then walk half a mile up Newgate Road and Amherst Road. How long that will take will, of course, depend on how often the buses run – and if you have just missed one!

And, of course, all these timings will be doubled because the electorate, after having cast their votes, will have to do it all over again, in reverse, to get back home.

Why, one who owns a car of course!

Headline in The Observer on December 13th: Hastings and Rye Returning Officer reports the lowest ever attendance at a polling station since the first General Election in 1708.