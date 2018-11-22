Animal welfare: How you can help provide a meal for a rescue pet this Christmas

A Bexhill store is playing its part in an appeal to help feed pets spending Christmas in a rescue centre.

Over the festive period, Pets at Home, at Ravenside, will be taking part in a nationwide fundraiser to help raise money for rescue pets as part of the Support Adoption For Pets annual Santa Paws appeal.

The appeal, which launches on November 23 and runs until December 24, is aiming to raise enough money to fund three million dinners for abandoned pets over Christmas.

The store team in Pets at Home Bexhill will be raising money for K-9 Rescue Remedy in Bexhill along with over 440 other Pets At Home stores across the country, who will be raising funds for their local rescue centres.

The team in Bexhill will be giving Pets At Home customers the opportunity to support the Santa Paws appeal throughout December, by simply donating 50p (enough to fund one Christmas dinner for a rescue pet) at the till point.

Pet lovers can also donate £3 by texting BOWL01 to 70070, or an amount of their choice online at www.supportadoptionforpets.co.uk/santapaws.

Amy Wilson, from Support Adoption For Pets said: “Every year we are amazed by the generosity of the nation and are delighted to launch the Santa Paws appeal again. It is our mission to ensure that no pet in a rescue centre goes without a Christmas dinner. We hope people will spare a moment’s thought when Christmas shopping for their own beloved pets and make a donation to those pets less fortunate.”

