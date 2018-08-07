Annual Ball at Battle organised by Hastings family will support two charities

The annual Peridot Ball takes place this year at the Powdermills Hotel, Battle, on August 31 and will raise funds Prostate Cancer UK and The Stroke Association.

The annual ball is organised by Hastings woman Hayley Luck, along with her husband three daughters and son in laws.

Hayley said: “After losing my father to prostate cancer in 2011 my family and I decided that we wanted to organise a charity event in his memory and in memory of my mother in law who we had lost to a stroke and to raise funds and awareness about these two conditions, so we organised a charity ball.

“So far we have raised £13,500 for the two charities and are trying to now reach a total of £20,000.”

The evening will include a glass of Prosecco upon arrival, three course meal followed by tea/coffee and mints, live music provided by Chris Anderson’s ‘The Swing Thing’ during dinner, a luxury raffle and auction followed by music and dancing until midnight.

Hayley said: “We have some amazing prizes for our raffle and auction this year-the top auction lot being a VIP day for two at RAF Scampton with the Red Arrows to include photo opportunities, sitting in a de briefing, watching a display and lunch with the team.

Tickets are £37 or a table of ten for £350, available by contacting 0781 8508469 or email via our facebook page www.facebook.com/theperidotball.