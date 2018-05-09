Appeal after Crowborough motorcyclist seriously injured in Rye collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a van in Rye.

The incident, involving a black KTM Juke and a red Vauxhall Combo, took place on the B2089 Udimore Road about 12.02pm yesterday (May 8).

The motorcyclist, a 47-year-old man from Crowborough, was airlifted to Kings College Hospital in London with serious but not life-threatening injuries, where he remains at this stage.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to report it to police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Alderton.